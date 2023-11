The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Zoo ‘After Dark‘ is an adults only, holiday themed evening to enjoy the magic of the Dallas Zoo Lights.

This event includes a snowball fight, drinks (including spiked cocoa), s’mores stations, an illuminated art show, and more. You can even do animal meet and greets!

This one-night-only event is on Nov. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Get your tickets and see the full schedule here.