DALLAS (KDAF) — Taco Bell has partnered up with Crocs this Summer to release a collab with the world leader in innovative casual footwear.

Crocs Mellow Slides with a collaboration with Taco Bell has added some heat to their modern design putting the Live Mas in every step. The shoes will retail for about $60.

Taco Bell x Crocs limited-edition Mellow Slide.

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best—listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. “We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!”

The shoe will drop on June 28 exclusively on crocs.com