SWAT team west of Lubbock after “Blue Alert” tip; no one found

Update: All clear, no one found inside a residence west of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded Thursday morning to County Road 1200 and County Road 6900 (just west of Lubbock city limits).

At 11:20 a.m. a photojournalist on the scene reported hearing a flash bang. Then about noon, officers gave the all-clear. No one was found.

The original call was for a “tip” on the Blue Alert issued this week in Wise County. LCSO could not confirm Thursday morning if Royce Edward Wood, 43, was the person inside. All that could be confirmed during the SWAT callout was a barricaded suspect.

The Blue Alert was canceled Wednesday, but the search continued for Wood. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said he was in “constant contact” with Lubbock Police because Wood used to live in Lubbock.

On Sunday, officials said Wood shot at a Wise County Deputy and a Rhome Police Officer. The police officer was shot in the leg but later said to be recovering and doing well.

The following is a statement released Thursday afternoon by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 08:45 am, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on the location of Royce Edward Wood DOB xx-xx-77 who is the subject of a recent Blue Alert.

The Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Tactical Operations unit as well as Officers from the TAG Center including Lubbock Police Department’s Crime Suppression and Canine Units responded to the 10200 block of CR 6900. Deputies cleared the residence after announcing numerous times for any occupants to come outside without cooperation.

The suspect was not located in the residence.

County Road 1200 and County Road 6900 in Lubbock County (Nexstar/Staff)

