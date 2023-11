DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday will be cool, sunny, and dry with highs in the mid 50s for most of the region.

The National Weather Service reported, “A mostly sunny and cool day is in store for North and Central Texas with highs in the lower and middle 50s. Clouds will increase tonight, keeping overnight lows mainly above freezing but still in the 30s to around 40. A north wind will continue in the 5 to 10 mph range.”

Rain chances return later this week with a warming trend.