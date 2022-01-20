DALLAS (KDAF) — Lights, camera, action! Sundance Film Festival 2022 has officially begun. The 11-day festival, usually held in person in Park City, Utah, is virtual this year as Omicron cases surge across the country.

Sundance Film Festival 2022 fully virtual due to surge in omicron variant

Here is a look at some of the films premiering at this year’s festival:

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Plot synopsis: “One fateful night at Jermaine Dupri’s birthday party in 1998, Coodie, a Chicago public access TV host, first interviewed 21-year-old up-and-coming hip-hop producer Kanye West.”

The festival will present part 1, titled “Vision” of this documentary series.

Am I Ok?

Plot synopsis: “Lucy and Jane are the best of friends. They finish each other’s sentences, predict every detail of each other’s food order, and pretty much know everything about each other. But when Jane is promoted at work and agrees to move to London for her new position, Lucy confesses her deepest, long-held secret: She likes women, she has for a long time, and she’s terrified by this later-in-life realization.”

2nd Chance

Plot synopsis: “In 1969, bankrupt pizzeria owner Richard Davis invented the modern-day bulletproof vest. To prove that it worked, he shot himself — point-blank — 192 times.”

For the full list of premieres, click here.