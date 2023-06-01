DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is officially here! And who better to keep us updated on those summer trends than Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head!

Megan shared with Jenny Anchondo all the “must-have” products perfect for the summer!

Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress

Spring is a perfect time to consider upgrading your mattress and the new and improved Serta Perfect Sleeper may be a great solution for you! Serta is one of the most trusted brands in sleep… and they have redesigned their Perfect Sleeper line to offer significant value to consumers. The line provides pressure relief through zoned support at every price level for the first time and is available at a suggested retail price starting at $599. The collection also looks great and features a new bold and modern aesthetic inspired by fashion and interior design trends.

To learn more, go to Serta.com or visit a retailer near you.

All Inclusive 5-in-1 Hair Milk

Hair Proud

Hair Proud is a haircare line here to empower. Centered around common hair concerns and proudly suitable for all hair types, Hair Proud is powered by clinically proven actives, and delivers high-performance haircare at an accessible price point.

Find it at Walmart and Walmart.com.

The Wholesome Bar Energy Bars

The Wholesome Bar

The Wholesome Bar creates fresh energy bars with nourishing whole foods that are cold-pressed to preserve their nutritional offering and delicious taste.

Find them in select Whole Foods, Amazon and at thewholesomebar.com.