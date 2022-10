Suki Waterhouse arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) — British indie singer/songwriter Suki Waterhouse is coming to North America!

The indie/alt heavy hitter announced her Coolest Place In The World Tour, which kicks off on Jan. 10, 2023, in Santa Ana, California.

She will perform at select venues across the nation including here in Dallas on Feb. 6, where she will perform at the House of Blues’ Cambridge Room.

General tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21! To purchase your tickets, click here.