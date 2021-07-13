Subway giving away free sandwiches for 1 day only

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Want a free Subway sandwich? You just have to be in the right place at the right time.

That would be Tuesday between 10 a.m. to noon. Subway said participating locations will give a free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub upon request to up to 50 customers per store. Nationwide, they’ll give away up to 1 million free subs.

The new sub is part of a menu refresh revealed last week. The update comes weeks after a startling New York Times article that said, based on a lab test, no identifiable tuna DNA was found in Subway’s tuna.

In announcing the “Eat Fresh Refresh,” Subway said its “fan-favorite premium 100% tuna” is expected to be unchanged.

“While many of Subway’s core protein choices were improved as part of the Eat Fresh Refresh, one ingredient that doesn’t need an upgrade is the Subway high-quality, premium tuna,” the company said in a press release.

The chain said it serves 100% wild-caught tuna and that “DNA testing is simply not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins, like Subway’s tuna, which was cooked before it was tested.” The lab hired by the New York Times also noted that cooking and processing meat can make it difficult or impossible to identify DNA.

Tuesday is the first day that Subway is dropping its new menu items. The company called the refresh its largest menu update in its more than 50-year history.

If you’re not into turkey, you can still pay to try one of their other new sub combinations, such as the Steak Cali Fresh or the All-American Club.