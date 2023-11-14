DALLAS (KDAF) — The subtle warming trend continues mid-week, with highs on Tuesday reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

The National Weather Service reported, “Clouds will gradually shift east this morning, leaving behind mostly sunny skies for the first time in several days. High temperatures will mostly be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A subtle warming trend will continue into Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light north/northeast winds will prevail around 5 mph.”