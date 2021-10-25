Submit your spooky photos from Nebraska Furniture Mart’s “Hallow-Weekend”

Grab a broom and fly over to Nebraska Furniture Mart for “Hallow-Weekend”!

Enjoy an outdoor, fright-filled family movie night on Oct. 29 then have monster-sized fun, trick or treating with costumed characters on Saturday!

During Halloween, upload a “Scream Shot” of your costume to CW33.com.

Then watch Morning After, Monday at 10 a.m., to see if you were terrifying enough to be on TV!

Enjoy “Hallow-Weekend”, from Nebraska Furniture Mart and CW33.

In order for your photo to be attached to this story, you must write your email in the description box when you click the “submit photo” box.