DALLAS (KDAF) — Elon Musk is bringing new attention to fake social media users after the billionaire pulled out of an agreement to buy Twitter because they hadn’t given him enough information on bots on the platform.

The process of creating a fake social media user is easy, all you need is an alternative email and you have yourself a new social media identity.

In the spirit of investigation, a new study from UScasinos.com is looking at the facts about fake social media users. They surveyed 1,500 users of both Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the share of fake social media accounts. According to the survey, Texas has the highest number of fake social media engaged users sitting at 4.51 fake accounts per user. The national average was 2.75 fake accounts per user.

Other findings regarding Texas include:

The average age of fake account owners in Texas is about 35 years old

Half of Texas’s fake accounts are created on Twitter

2.18 is the average of fake accounts per user in Texas

59.1% own a fake account for two years or more

79.5% of fake account users in Texas have never been reported

Other top states include:

Florida – 4.28

New York – 4.21

Pennsylvania – 3.91

California – 3.78

Michigan – 3.66

Ohio – 3.35

Wisconsin – 3.26

North Carolina – 3.23

For the full report, visit UScasinos.com.