DALLAS (KDAF) — Cowboys fans, here’s news that may make you happy. A new study from WalletHub finds Dallas is the second-best city for football fans.

The study compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team based on 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of NFL and college football teams to stadium capacity to fan engagement.

Here are some highlights from the report regarding Dallas:

14 th – Performance Level of NFL Team

– Performance Level of NFL Team 10 th – Avg. Ticket Price for NFL Game

– Avg. Ticket Price for NFL Game 25 th – NFL Stadium Capacity

– NFL Stadium Capacity 3 rd – Number of NFL Championship Wins

– Number of NFL Championship Wins 22 nd – NFL Attendance

– NFL Attendance 7th – NFL Fan Engagement

Here were the top 10 cities:

Pittsburgh, PA Dallas, TX Green Bay, WI Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Miami, FL New Orleans, LA Cincinnati, OH Indianapolis, IN

Super Bowl LVI will feature the Cincinnati Bengals facing off against the Los Angeles rams for the title of champions of the NFL’s 102nd season. Here are some interesting findings from WalletHub about this year’s Mashup.

$6,214: The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls.

The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls. $5,397 : Lowest price of a Super Bowl LVI ticket on the resale market three days after the Conference Championships (29% decrease from 2021).

: Lowest price of a Super Bowl LVI ticket on the resale market three days after the Conference Championships (29% decrease from 2021). It is the 2 nd time in a row when Coca-Cola won’t air an ad during the Super Bowl.

time in a row when Coca-Cola won’t air an ad during the Super Bowl. 70,000 fans will be at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI (50 vaccinated fans received free tickets from the NFL in 2021).

fans will be at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI (50 vaccinated fans received free tickets from the NFL in 2021). 60%: Share of Americans who say they are unlikely to host or attend a Super Bowl party this year.

Share of Americans who say they are unlikely to host or attend a Super Bowl party this year. 195%: 20-year increase in the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad (hitting a record cost of $6.5 million for a spot in 2022).