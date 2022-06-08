DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you find yourself dreading the awkward tasks in life? Well, according to a survey from Airtasker, you’re not the only one.

Officials from Airtasker surveyed more than 2,000 people in the U.S. and talked to them about how they felt about dealing with awkward tasks, which they say have worsened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a quarter of people surveyed said they have an awkward task to do that is the only thing they think about. More than one in three people say that thinking about doing an awkward task affects their sleep. One in four say that they lose about two-to-three nights of sleep a month just thinking about doing an awkward task.

Airtasker asked people to identify tasks that they would rather pay people to do than do themselves. Here are some of those tasks:

Calling a locksmith after locking yourself out of an apartment

Repair a fence after backing your car into it

Assemble furniture you were struggling to build yourself

Remove a tattoo

Fix a child’s accident haircut

Collect things after a breakup

Teach me to swim