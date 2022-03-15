DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has compared the 50 states and has ranked which ones are the most and least federally dependent.

WalletHub officials say they compared the states in terms of three key metrics. Here are their top list of the most federally dependent states:

Alaska Mississippi Kentucky West Virginia Montana New Mexico Arizona Louisiana Indiana Alabama

Here is their list of the least federally dependent states:

50. Delaware

49. New Jersey

48. Kansas

47. Utah

46. Washington

45. Illinois

44. Iowa

43. Massachusetts

42. Colorado

41. California

Where does Texas rank in all of this? According to the study, Texas ranks 37th in the nation for federal dependency. Other key findings from the study, regarding Texas, include:

35 th – Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government

– Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government 28 th – Federal Funding as a Share of State Revenue

– Federal Funding as a Share of State Revenue 33rd – Share of Federal Jobs

For the full report, click here.