DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has compared the 50 states and has ranked which ones are the most and least federally dependent.
WalletHub officials say they compared the states in terms of three key metrics. Here are their top list of the most federally dependent states:
- Alaska
- Mississippi
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Montana
- New Mexico
- Arizona
- Louisiana
- Indiana
- Alabama
Here is their list of the least federally dependent states:
50. Delaware
49. New Jersey
48. Kansas
47. Utah
46. Washington
45. Illinois
44. Iowa
43. Massachusetts
42. Colorado
41. California
Where does Texas rank in all of this? According to the study, Texas ranks 37th in the nation for federal dependency. Other key findings from the study, regarding Texas, include:
- 35th – Return on Taxes Paid to the Federal Government
- 28th – Federal Funding as a Share of State Revenue
- 33rd – Share of Federal Jobs
For the full report, click here.