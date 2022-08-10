DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you ever feel like you’re being watched? Well, chances are, you might be.

A new report from Parks Associates says that 32% of people who own smart tags say they use the device to track another person’s location without that person even knowing they’re being tracked.

“The smart tag market is only beginning and has the potential to move into new use cases as consumers become more creative with how they track their valuables, as well as expand what is considered worth tracking,” Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates, said in a news release.

Officials estimate that about 95 million smart tags will be sold in the country in the year 2027. In 2022, that number was 16 million. Traditionally, these tags are used to track valuable items or even pets, with about 8% of US internet households owning at least one of these tags.

Other items commonly tracked with smart tags are:

Laptop

Car keys

Wallet

Remote control

Clothing

Purses, backpacks, luggage

“Concerns over privacy and misuse are becoming more prevalent, however. With consumers inevitably using smart tags to track people, companies need to present countermeasures to combat potential misuse, even if only by well-intending caregivers,” Lee said in a news release.

For the full report, click here.