HS Football Showdown: Cougars v. Ryan Raiders
October 07 2021 07:00 pm

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

News
Posted: / Updated:

Timothy George Simpkins. (file/MGN photo)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington. Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries. Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

morningafter

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News