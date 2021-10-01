Streaming service will pay 1 person to binge paranormal documentaries

Woman watching a scary horror movie on tv late at night, she is frightened and hiding under the blanket

(NEXSTAR) – Do you love all things paranormal? Do you spend your free time watching shows about ghosts, aliens and all things otherworldly? If so, MagellanTV has the job for you.

The documentary streaming service wants to pay one lucky ghost-lover $2,400 to binge 24 hours of paranormal content and document the experience.

Content to be streamed includes:

“Sight Seers”

“My Mum Talks to Aliens”

“Confessions of an Alien Abductee”

“Psychic Investigators”

“Weird or What with William Shatner”

“5th Dimension”

“Boogeymen: Monsters Among Us”

“Celtic Monsters”

“The Other Side”

“Halloween: Feast of the Dying Sun”

“War on Witches”

“Vampire Skeletons”

“The Real Exorcist”

“Haunting Australia”

“Paranormal Egypt”

“Dead Famous”

MagellanTV said not to worry if you “drift off for a moment.” You will actually have 48 hours to complete the task. In addition to the $2,400, the chosen applicant will receive a 1-year subscription to the streaming service.

To apply, fill out the online application by 5 p.m. PST Monday, Oct. 11. To stand out in the selection process, MagellanTV recommends sending in a video describing why you are the perfect person for the job.