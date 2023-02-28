DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time for a dip that’s healthier and still has flavor. Yo Quiero! is bringing it.

The family-owned Texas-based company is still firmly planted as the nation’s Ultimate Dip Destination. They have now released its newest line of healthier snack options.

The ¡Yo Quiero!’s NEW Original Bean Dip and ¡Yo Quiero!’s NEW Spicy Bean Dip are both refrigerated dips that contain protein and nutrients found in humble beans.

“Beans are not widely known as a Superfood, but they are, and they pack a serious nutritional punch,” says Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero!.

Yo Quiero!’s dips are now available in stores near you like Albertsons, Tom Thomb, Elrod’s Cost Plus Supermarkets, or Walmart. To find a store near you, visit Yo Quiero’s website