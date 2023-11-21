The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are the holidays ever complete without skating at the roller rink? We think not!

If you want to change your skating destination this holiday or looking for a holiday activity, check out the Stockyard Rodeo Rink in Fort Worth.

“Make the #1 local and visitors destination in North Texas your home for the holidays! Open rain or shine,” the Fort Worth Stockyards page reads.

Located in the heart of the Stockyards, kids age four and over will be able to hit the ice! Each session will be 90 minutes. Family skate packs, food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

The rink will be open daily from Nov. 20 through Jan. 7. You can purchase tickets in person or online. Happy skating!