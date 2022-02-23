DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather has made its way back to North Texas and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants you to stock up your vehicle in case you have to travel on the roads.

NHTSA shared multiple items to keep in your car and things to keep in mind before heading out during winter weather.

Things to clean your vehicle Snow shovel, broom and ice scraper

Abrasive material in case you get stuck in the snow Sand or kitty litter

Jumper cables and flashlights

Blankets or a sleeping bag to protect yourself from the cold

Cell phone and charger, water, food and any necessary medications

Lastly don’t forget to make sure you have plenty of gas in the tank

You should also give your vehicle a quick once-over to make sure your lights, windshield wipers and cooling system are all good to go and don’t need any fixes or additional fluids.