PLANO (KDAF) — Let’s admit it, we all deserved to be a little lazy during the holidays after the year we have had.

But, the holidays are over and it’s time to get rid of that, respectfully, dying Christmas tree — and if you’re in Plano, the city has you covered.

All you have to do is remove all ornaments, lights, decorations, tinsel, and the stand. Once that is done, place it out with your yard trimmings and the city will dispose of it for you.

