DALLAS (KDAF) — A ‘mysterious’ statue that was placed at Pioneer Park Cemetery in Downtown Dallas has been removed.

The statue was placed at the site where the Confederate War Memorial sat before it was removed in June of 2020.

According to an article by the Dallas Morning News, the statue had the body of a woman with ‘the face of a creature out of a Lovecraft novel.;

The article also said there was a plaque placed near the statue where it claimed that the statue was of Sarah Horton Cockrell, a Dallas businesswoman from the 1800s.

A ‘mysterious’ statue that was placed at Pioneer Park Cemetery in Downtown Dallas has been removed. Photo by Tyler Manning.