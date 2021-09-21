State Fair of Texas to open this week

DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas opens this Friday, Sept. 24 and will run through Oct. 17 in Fair Park.

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment, according to State Fair of Texas officials.

Officials say there will be hundreds of activities to partake in this year, such as rides, food, live music and so much more.

To get your tickets to the fair go to, BigTex.com.

Click here for a chance to win four season passes to the fair.

Karissa Condoianis, spokesperson for the State Fair of Texas, joined our show to talk more about this year’s fair.