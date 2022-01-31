DALLAS (KDAF) — The day of love is in a few short weeks and the State Fair of Texas has partnered up with bootmaker, Lucchese for their Howdy Valentine Giveaway.

The partners want to celebrate love and give one winner a grand prize package valued at over $900. The winner will get two 2022 State Fair of Texas season passes, two $400 Lucchese boot vouchers and a Big Tex Sweetheart swag bag.

This lovely giveaway ends on Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be chosen and contacted the following day.