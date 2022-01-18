DALLAS (KDAF) — Marvel Entertainment has released the first official trailer for its newest Disney+ show Moon Knight, featuring acting powerhouses Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Isaac most known for his role as Poe in the most recent Star Wars trilogy will play Marc Spector, a former U.S. marine, struggling with a dissociative identity disorder.

Spector is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god, but he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life.

The show is scheduled to release on March 30, 2022.