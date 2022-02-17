DALLAS (KDAF) — STAR Transit will offer free round-trip rides to the polls on the day of the Texas primary elections, which is set for March 1.

Officials say all STAR Transit services are available, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes and STARNow. To ride free on STARNow, use the code Vote2022. Rides must be in the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone and are based on availability. Voters must tell bus operators and reservationist they are riding to and from the polls.

To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit no less than 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip. Scheduling Agents are available during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) Monday-Friday at (877) 631-5278.