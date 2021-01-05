Texas High School Football Showdown: State Semi-Finals Preview

In a year that has been filled with skepticism and question marks, Texas High School Football is rapidly approaching the finish line. TXHSFB is now in the state semi-finals and this week’s matchups are nothing short of spectacular. With a trip to the big dance on the line, expect to see two games for the ages between these football titans.

Denton Ryan v. Mansfield Summit

Denton Ryan found the cure to the kryptonite that was Highland Park who ended Ryan’s playoff runs in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Ryan edged past the Scots 17-7 last week in their best defensive performance of the year. The Raiders held one of the country’s most explosive offenses to just 89 yards in the second half. Denton Ryan is now just one win away from returning to the state championship for the second consecutive year.

Mansfield Summit has been the definition of a Cinderella story. They finished the regular season as the 4th seed in District 5-5A Division and are now on their deepest playoff run in school history. Summit is hoping to keep their streak alive after a strong offensive showing in a 41-38 point win over Red Oak last week.

Defensive end Kamren Washington dominated the edge, accounting for five tackles for loss and three sacks. Summit has been well-balanced in their offensive attack, but will have to dial up some new tricks against one of the best defenses in the country.

Kickoff is this Friday, January 8th at 7:00 P.M. on CW33-TV and cw33.com.

Southlake Carroll v. Duncanville

The second ranked Duncanville Panthers are coming off a 56-28 blowout victory over DeSoto. Duncanville amassed over 570 yards of total offense last week, with quarterback Grayson James accounting for 471 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers are scary in the postseason and are now on the prowl for their third consecutive state championship appearance.

Their opponent, the Southlake Carroll Dragons, who have been eliminated in the playoffs two straight years by Duncanville.

The Dragons led by five star quarterback, Quinn Ewers, had a strong showing in last week’s 59-35 victory over Euless Trinity. Ewers threw for a career best 450 yards and six touchdowns while fellow wide receiver, Brady Boyd, finished with a career best 17 catches, 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Southlake Carroll has to find a way to break through the semi final round and there’s no better test than the Duncanville Panthers.

Kickoff is Saturday, January 9th with exclusive coverage on CW33-TV and cw33.com.