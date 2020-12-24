Texas High School Football Showdown: Playoffs Round 3 Preview

It has been a season to remember for Texas High School Football for a variety of reasons. With a wide array of exciting playoff matchups to be aired on CW33, your holidays will be filled with intense games between football powerhouses.

Aledo v. Frisco

The 13th ranked Aledo Bearcats (9-1) will face off against the Frisco Raccoons (8-1) in a battle for rushing dominance at the Ford Center in Frisco at 7:00 p.m. Aledo’s JoJo Earle, an Alabama commit, and DeMarco Roberts, a Lamar University Commit, led the Bearcats to a 49-24 victory over North Forney last week at Globe Life Park. The Bearcats’ stars led the way, accounting for all seven touchdowns. The defense outperformed themselves holding North Forney to just 329 total yards, an impressive feat considering that they were without their defensive coordinator.

The defending state champs will face off against a Frisco group led by star running back, Syone Usma-Harper, who is averaging a whopping 108.2 yards per game. After grinding out a narrow 19-17 point win over South Oak Cliff, Frisco is looking for their strong defensive performance to carry over into tonight’s matchup. Caree’ Green struggled in the passing game last week, completing just fifty percent of his passes for 96 yards. The Raccoons will have to find a way to get it kickstarted on offense quickly in order to avoid falling behind an experienced Bearcats team.

Longview v. Denton Ryan

The undefeated Denton Ryan Raiders, ranked number one in 5A, take on the 9-2 Longview Lobos Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The Lobos, a heavy underdog, come into this game familiar with feeling counted out. Last week they dominated the third ranked Lancaster Tigers 56-20. Jalen Hale led the way for Lobos accounting for four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. However, they dominated as an entire team from start to finish, something no opposing team wants to face during the postseason.

Then there is the Ryan Raiders led by Texas Commit, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Oklahoma commit, Billy Bowman Jr. The Raiders rolled over College Station in a huge 52-21 point win where Ryan accrued an eye popping 623 yards on offense. The defense also forced five turnovers and sealed the deal for the Raiders with their eyes turning to their next opponent, the Longview Lobos. This team is loaded with talent on both sides of the football and are hungry to return to the state championship after losing to Shadow Creek last year 28-22.

Both playoff games will air on The CW 33 and on CW33.com.