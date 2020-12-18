Texas High School Football Showdown: Playoffs Round 2 Preview

‘Tis the season for the Texas High School Football Playoffs. We have the DFW powerhouses clashing in the second round of the Texas High School Football Playoffs. Here’s all the information you need to know for this week’s showdowns.

Rockwall v. Desoto

This game is by far the hottest ticket in DFW, with the potential of being the highest scoring game of the week. The Desoto Eagles (8-1) are coming in on a four game win streak and lead the area in 6-A by averaging a whopping 51 points per game.



The Rockwall Yellow Jackets continue to ride their hot hands after an undefeated district season with their sights set on returning to the State Semi Finals, where they were eliminated last season.

Rockwall first year head coach, Trey Brooks has had a spectacular start to his career with the Yellow Jackets sitting at 10-1. In last week’s 47-7 round one beatdown over Wylie, Quarterback Braedyn Locke threw for 3 touchdowns and Running Back Zach Hernandez charged for 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets strong defensive performance continued last week after getting to the quarterback seven times.

Desoto is riding high on a four game win streak after a 57-32 rout over Shoemaker last week and racking up 436 yards of offense. Illinois commit, Samari Collier, was cooking last week, throwing for six touchdowns with two of those going to Wide Receiver Johntay Cook II. The Eagles are loaded with talent having six players signed and committed to power five college football programs. The Eagles are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Southlake Carroll in the second round last season.

With two top tier quarterbacks facing off in the playoffs, this game is destined to be nothing short of spectacular. Get your popcorn ready and watch the scoreboard light up! Kickoff is at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Prosper, TX.

Prosper v. Arlington Bowie

The 6-3 Prosper Eagles are coming off a HUGE round one victory over Flower Mound Marcus, 38-19. Quarterback Jackson Berry tossed five touchdowns passes with three of them going to San Diego State Commit, Cameron Harpole.



The Eagles’ are nothing short on playoff experience in what is now their sixth straight year of making the playoffs.

The Arlington Bowie Volunteers have high hopes for their rushing attack after slicing up Richardson Pearce in a 62-35 beatdown. The Volunteers put up a jaw dropping stat line with 514 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns. The thing that makes Arlington Bowie so great? The juggernaut of a defense who only gives up 17.5 points per game and star Quarterback Drevonn Ponder.

If you love defense and nail biters (who doesn’t?) then this is the game for you. Kickoff in Grapevine, TX will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Tune in to watch these games live on The CW 33 or stream the games live at CW33.com.