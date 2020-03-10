Spring Training: Rangers speak about Calhoun’s fractured jaw

SURPRISE, Arizona – It’s something no athlete wants to endure: Injury.

On Sunday, Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun crumbled to the ground after he was hit by a 95 MPH fastball.

“We saw him covering his face and then it was just silence for a good minute or two,” said Jordan Lyles.

Immediately after he was hit, players, coaches, and trainers were seen rushing to Calhoun’s side for treatment.

“My initial reaction was just to get to him and make sure he knew we were there for him and he wasn’t by himself. Because you know I’ve been hit in the head before. It’s nice to feel people are around you, taking care of you and loving you.” Joey Gallo

The pitch was thrown by Calhoun’s former Dodger’s teammate, Julio Urias.

“I’ve been in his shoes before. Hit another person in the face before. It changes your mindset going forward in that outing you don’t want to yank another fastball or spray another fastball. You’re thinking about it the whole time. It’s tough mentally,” said Jordan Lyles.

In the end, Calhoun was able to walk to a cart where they wheeled him off the field and into the locker room for further treatment. It was determined that he suffered a fractured jaw and there has been no indication when he would return.