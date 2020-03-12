Spring Training: Joey Gallo optimistic for 2020 season after recovering from injuries

SURPRISE, Arizona (KETK) – As a Ranger’s favorite, outfielder Joey Gallo has multiple achievements under his belt.

He is one of only 15 players to make at least 100 home runs in the past three seasons. In 2019 alone, Gallo knocked in 49 runs and hit 22 homers. And that was shown in 70 of the 162 total games he was limited to after suffering two major injuries.

“Oh yeah, sheesh, I mean that’s insane production. It’s gonna be tough to live up to that production again. That was very, very high production so I’m not expecting myself or forcing myself to live up to that. I just want to go out there and start with being healthy,” he said.

Gallo says he would love a quick start going into the 2020 season, but he has some concerns about moving into the new stadium.

“It’s gonna be great. But a different batter’s eye. A different setup, a different background when your hitting. I think for the first month or so it might feel like we’re playing some road games because we’re not used to that stadium. But I’m definitely excited for the stadium to say the least.”

But he is excited for the new indoors with air-conditioning.

“I used to have to switch my jersey four times a game. To maybe not have to switch once if I’m lucky that’s gonna be a definite bonus for us,” said Gallo.

Both Gallo and the Rangers are hopeful for a full season of health as they start the new season.