Mickey: Cowboys played a solid game

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

The Dallas Cowboys are playing better football than they’ve played all season.

On Sunday the team had a convincing win over the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the team had a complete and solid game.

Share this story

morningafter

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News