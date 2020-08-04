Dallas Cowboys Top World’s Most Valuable Sports Franchises

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football team

Despite the pandemic preventing the tradition of sports around the globe, Forbes set out to  proves that some teams are as valuable as ever with their annual list of most valuable sports franchises around the world.

On top, the Dallas Cowboy’s come in first at $5.5 billion in value. The number two spot goes to the New York Yankees, valued at $5 billion. The new York Nicks take third position as the NBA’s most valuable team at $4.6 billion in value.

  1. Dallas Cowboys $5.5B
  2. NY Yankees $5B
  3. NY Knicks $4.6B
  4. LA Lakers $4.4B
  5. Golden State Warriors $4.3B

FULL LIST

