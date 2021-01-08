Dallas Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after one season

FILE – In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time. League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday, July 18, 2020 informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

DALLAS (KVEO) — The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with their defensive coordinator after just one season with the team.

According to the team, the Cowboys fired Nolan on Friday.

The Cowboys finished the 2020 season with a (6-10) record and allowed 473 points to opposing teams, the worst mark in the franchise’s history.

Dallas finished the season 31st, second-last, in rushing yards allowed, and allowed opponents to score more than 30 points in eight games throughout the season.

Nolan’s relationship with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy goes back to Nolan’s days as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Nolan hired McCarthy as the 49ers offensive coordinator in 2005.

However, Nolan was unable to put together solid work for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will now search for a replacement to take the reigns of their defense.

Additionally, Dallas fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who also spent one season with the team.