Cowboys win thriller over Vikings

CBSSports.com) - As the NFL proceeds deeper into the second half of the 2020 season, the league has issued a COVID-19 mandate to all 32 teams meant to reduce potential transmissions of the virus amid a surge in COVID cases across the country. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all clubs Wednesday requiring every team to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol for the remainder of the year, starting Saturday.

Intensive protocol, which the NFL introduced in October, was initially reserved for teams that either had positive COVID-19 tests or were exposed to a team with positive tests, as NFL.com reported. Among its requirements: All coaches and players must test negative for COVID-19 prior to entering team facilities; all meetings must be held virtually, outdoors or within an approved indoor space; face masks or mouth shields must be worn at all times in the facility and at practice, and no team or player gatherings are permitted outside of team facilities.