Cowboys Thursday game rescheduled

The ever changing NFL schedule is now affecting the Dallas Cowboys.

The team was scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football this week, but the Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved from Sunday to Tuesday because a number of Ravens starting players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the Cowboys game at Baltimore has been moved to Monday December 7th at 4 pm Central Standard Time. That game will air on FOX.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says after an emotional roller coaster of a week, and a terrible loss to the Washington Football Team….the Cowboys need the rest.