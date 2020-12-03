CeeDee Lamb: This isn’t college ball

Oklahoma star player turned Dallas Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb was not used to losing football games in college.
Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg says Lamb’s first year as a Cowboy has taught him a lot of lessons ….
