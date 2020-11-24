Babe: Cowboys looking ahead not back

The Dallas Cowboys surprise victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday was just the boost the team needed to get back in the playoff hunt in the NFC East.

But a three and seven record is not exactly something to brag about. All of the teams in the division have had their struggles in the 2020 NFL season.

Former Cowboys quarterback and current radio broadcaster Babe Laufenberg says although the Cowboys had a great win….they’re looking ahead to Thursday’s contest against the Washington Football Team.