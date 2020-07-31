Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Brewers postpone home opener with Cardinals due to positive COVID-19 tests
Top Stories
Navy’s first Black female tactical aircraft pilot to receive her ‘Wings of Gold’ tomorrow
Video
President Trump signs pipeline permits after delivering remarks at Midland oil rig
Video
Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of flight with President Trump
Video
Biden expected to choose running mate next week
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Dallas Pride 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Silver Star Nation
Cowboys plan for COVID-19 testing
Video
Babe: No ordinary training camp
Video
Don't Miss
Can children spread COVID-19? A new study shows it’s likely
Remembering Herman Cain: Lawmakers mourn former presidential candidate who died of coronavirus
Video
Navy’s first Black female tactical aircraft pilot to receive her ‘Wings of Gold’ tomorrow
Video
Dallas County reports 36 COVID-19 deaths, a record high
Family of Vanessa Guillen meet with President Trump, says he will help with funeral expenses
Brewers postpone home opener with Cardinals due to positive COVID-19 tests
Dallas’ Police Oversight Monitor Tonya McClary wants to bring trust and transparency to DPD, and she arrived just in time
Video