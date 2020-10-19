Rewatch CW33 High School Football Games

Date/TimeGameRe-watch
9/25 7:00pmJesuit vs. FM MarcusComing soon
10/2 7:00pmLone Star vs. AledoRE-WATCH
10/9 7:00pmMesquite Poteet vs. MidlothianRE-WATCH
10/16 7:00pmTrinity Christian Tigers vs. DeSoto EaglesRE-WATCH
10/23 7:00pmRockwall vs. Rockwall-HeathWatch live on CW33.com and CW33-TV
10/30 7:00pmBurleson Centennial vs. BirdvilleWatch live on CW33.com and CW33-TV
11/06 7:00pmHebron vs. PlanoWatch live on CW33.com and CW33-TV
11/13 4A Div. I Bi-District PlayoffWatch live on CW33.com and CW33-TV
11/20 7:00pmFrisco vs. LovejoyWatch live on CW33.com and CW33-TV
11/27 2:00pmMcKinney Boyd vs. McKinneyWatch live on CW33.com and CW33-TV

