If history is any indicator, expect success for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NV – Have the Dallas Cowboys had success in the first round of the NFL draft? Well, nine of the Cowboys past 12 picks have gone on to become pro bowlers.

30-years-ago the Dallas Cowboys had the 17th overall selection in the NFL draft and they chose Emmitt Smith.

That turned out to be a pretty smart move.

The Cowboys decision-makers, including new head coach Mike McCarthy, hope to make a big splash with pick 17 this season, although it’s likely this year’s pick will be on the defensive side of the ball.

Among the Cowboys most pressing needs is replacing Robert Quinn’s team-leading 11.5 sacks and providing Demarcus Lawrence with a partner to torment opposing quarterbacks.

LSU’s K’lavon Chiasson is a former Texas high school standout from the Houston-area who would love returning to the lone star state.

The Cowboys could very well address the offensive line in both the second and third round.

They also need a backup swing tackle and center needs to be addressed for sure. Keep an eye on Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland.

Since 2008, the Cowboys have drafted more players from Boise state than any other school and they’ve contributed significantly: Orlando Scandrick, Tyrone Crawford, Demarcus Lawrence, Cedrick Wilson and Leighton Vanderesch.

As the draft moves to day 3 for rounds 4 through 7 expect Dallas to take the best player available, regardless of position. McCarthy’s draft history during his days in Green Bay show a trend of just that.

Of course with Jerry Jones involved in draft-day decisions, the only guarantee is you should expect the unexpected.