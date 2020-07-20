NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers

FILE – In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden passes against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. Harden practiced with his teammates for the first time this summer, Thursday, July 16, 2020, after arriving later than most of the Rockets for the season restart at Walt Disney World. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly. The NBA is tweaking the rules, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes in the first exhibition for all teams.

The second and third exhibitions will be played with standard timing. The change for those initial games is for several reasons. One is not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games. Another is because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.