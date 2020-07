BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR hosted the largest sporting event in North America since the pandemic began when Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee allowed up to 30,000 fans inside for the All-Star race. That is less tan 20% of capacity.

Fans say it wasn’t perfect and there was overcrowding in some places, including the parking lot after the race. Texas Motor Speedway has the green light to admit up to 67,500 spectators for the race there on Sunday.