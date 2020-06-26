Mavericks guard Lee out after getting hurt during hiatus

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Courtney Lee (1) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. Mavericks veteran guard Lee will be out injured when the team is scheduled to resume organized workouts next week. The Mavericks said Monday, June 22, 2020, that Lee injured his left calf during the NBA hiatus. The team said he would not be available when workouts start up again July 1, but provided no specific details about the cause or severity of the injury. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks will be without veteran guard Courtney Lee when organized workouts resume. The Mavericks say Lee injured his left calf during the NBA hiatus and won’t be available when workouts are scheduled to start up again July 1.

Lee had become a part-time starter after Jalen Brunson injured his right shoulder. After playing in only 10 of the first 50 games for the Mavericks this season, Lee appeared in 14 of their last 17. That included March 11 against Denver in the final NBA game completed before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus.