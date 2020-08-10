Lone Star Conference postpones fall sports until Spring 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lone Star Conference officials announced Friday all competitions have been postponed until Spring 20201 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports affected include football, soccer, volleyball and basketball.

Cross country will compete in the fall as scheduled.

Additionally, golf and tennis are permitted to compete in their non-championship segments in the fall.

No other outside competition will be allowed.

After extensive discussion, which included a review of the requirements set by the NCAA Board of Governors earlier this week, the council made the difficult decision to postpone due to the challenges of COVID-19.

The decision follows the cancelation of the NCAA Division II Fall 2020 Championships by the DII Presidents Council on Wednesday, August 5.

Football, soccer, volleyball and basketball, which are classified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA resocialization principles, can practice during the fall under all applicable NCAA Division II rules, but not compete until the spring.

Practices in all sports remain delayed until no earlier than August 24.

Further, competition in cross country, golf and tennis, which are classified by the NCAA as low and medium contact risk sports, may not start prior to the week of September 21.

The league continues to monitor updated public health information and evaluate medical safeguards and certifications to ensure safe competition.

The health and well-being of student-athletes will remain the top priority in all conference decisions.