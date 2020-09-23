Live stream Dallas Jesuit take on Flower Mound Marcus this Friday at 7 PM

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Friday, CW33 High School Football showdown pits the Jesuit Dallas Rangers against the Marauders from Flower Mound Marcus!

Stream the action LIVE Friday night at 7 pm, right here at CW33.com or watch the replay Saturday at 7 pm on CW33 TV!

Share this story

morningafter

30 Second Downloads

Dallas-based education developer donating app to help kids bridge learning gaps during pandemic

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News