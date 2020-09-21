Hope-filled weekend in DFW sports with Stars game 1 win and Cowboys’ stunning comeback

Dallas Cowboys’ Chris Jones (6) and others celebrate with kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) after Zuerlein kicked a field goal to help the Cowboys to a 40-39 win against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars keep getting goals from unlikely scorers. Joel Hanley scored his-ever NHL goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup. Rookie Joel Kiviranta also scored in a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hanley has played 46 regular season games for three teams over the past five seasons, never putting a puck in the net. That changed 5:40 into the Stars’ first Stanley Cup game since 2000. Hanley didn’t play this postseason until Game 7 in the second round against Colorado.

That was the same game Kiviranta had a hat trick which he finished off with the series-clinching goal in overtime.

Dallas Cowboys

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut.

The Falcons were still up 15 in the fourth quarter before Dak Prescott got the Cowboys within two. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game.

C.J. Goodwin recovered a onside kick with 1:48 remaining to set up the winning kick. Atlanta’s players had ample opportunity to recover the onside kick but instead just watched the ball roll.