EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Faceoffs are showing their value in the Stanley Cup Final between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning. Often practiced and sometimes devalued in the regular season aside from those in crucial situations, faceoffs make a big deal given how these two teams play.

Dallas lost 64% of its faceoffs in the first period of Game 2 and not coincidentally fell behind 3-0. The way the Lightning can control the play when they win draws at that clip has made it a point of emphasis for the Stars the rest of the series.