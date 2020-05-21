Dallas Stars hosting first-ever NHL 20 ESports tournament, proceeds going towards COVID-19 relief

FRISCO (KDAF) – Kids can still hit the ice this summer, but like everything during the pandemic, it’s virtual ice.
Earlier in May, the Stars teamed up with Bravous ESports for the Dallas Stars Tournaments 7-Eleven EXTREME Tournament Series. The tournament goes from May 6 – June 1.
Each week there are 2 qualifiers rounds from 6-9 PM CT. The winner of each qualifier from each division will play in the Grand Championship Invitational.
Although the tournament has started, players can still register for the remaining qualifier games. Registration is only $10 per qualifer, or $15 if you register for the 2 qualifiers in a week.
The grand championship, the Top Cheddar All-Star Invitation, is scheduled for June 1 from 6-10 PM.
The tournament includes:
- Dallas Stars Tournaments proceeds benefit the Dallas Stars Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts
- Play for your chance to win Dallas Stars autographed merchandise and other great prizes
- Eight hockey-themed qualifier tournaments and a Grand Championship
- Free voice and text chat via Discord
- Live streaming/broadcast with color commentary
- Tournament moderator, scores & standings for each Division/Level
For more information or to register, visit here.