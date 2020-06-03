Dallas Cowboys bring training camp home, moving it to The Star in Frisco

DALLAS, TX- After the decision made by the NFL to allow all teams to stay home this summer for training camp due to COVID-19, the Cowboys have decided to hold theirs at The Star in Frisco.

The Dallas Cowboys previously held their camps in Oxnard, California at the River Ridge Playing Fields. Now that the location has changed, the date of camp is tentatively scheduled for the end of July.

The team will have the option of practicing at the grass field at the Star or inside at the Ford Center. The players are advised to stay at the Omni Hotel, which is connected to the facility in Frisco.